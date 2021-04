Posted on 14 April 2021 by JLusk

LaBonte Handley Duo

“Mix Up Your Music”

This Friday, April 16th, Wine and Cheese reception 6:30, performance at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center 84 SE 4 Ave., Deerfield Beach.

$15 per person

Renee LaBonte is an internationally acclaimed concert pianist and Founding Executive Director of The Symphony of the Americas. She will be joined by the talented Sally Handley.

Limited seating and Covid-19 compliant

RSVP to Judi at 954-461-1152 or judithofdfb@gmail.com