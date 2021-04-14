The City of Deerfield Beach in partnership with Feeding South Florida will provide groceries to families in need with a drive-thru food distribution event on Friday, April 16, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park.

Please enter westbound through the Hillsboro Boulevard entrance just east of the turnpike and west of Quiet Waters Elementary School on the south side of the road. Please remain in your car and open the trunk when it’s your turn in line. Food is distributed on first come, first served basis while supplies last.