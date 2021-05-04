Drive-Thru Food Distribution–May 14

The City of Deerfield Beach, in partnership with Feeding South Florida, will host its final drive-thru food distribution event on Friday, May 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Quiet Waters Park (401 Powerline Rd.) and Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex (445 SW 2 St).

Please enter Quiet Waters Park westbound through the Hillsboro Boulevard entrance just east of the turnpike and west of Quiet Waters Elementary School on the south side of the road. Please remain in your car and open the trunk when it’s your turn in line. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Thousands of people from Deerfield Beach and elsewhere have lined up at Quiet Waters Park to pick up a box of food since the distribution site opened, March 2020. Each month, between 500-700 families have been fed. The city’s partnership with Feeding South Florida, Broward County Parks & Recreation, the Broward Sheriff’s Office, city staff and volunteers has made this possible.

If you or someone you know still needs these services, please contact Feeding South Florida at 954-518-1818 or visit www.feedingsouthflorida.org