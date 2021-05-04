History Ft. Lauderdale Features Author/ Historian

Posted on 04 May 2021 by JLusk

History Fort Lauderdale, proud steward o f our community’s past by making our heritage accessible and engaging to residents and visitors, will feature writer Arthur Jay Marcus on the next May 13 noon segment of its “Meet the Author” interactive Zoom series. The new free series takes place on the second Thursday of each month. Viewers may register at http://bit.ly/HFLMeetTheAuthorMarcus.

Arthur Jay Marcus, an architect, photographer and historic preservation consultant, is the author of The Architecture of Whimsy: Mid-20th-Century Architecture in South Florida, a lexicon examining the quixotic architectural expressions fund on select Mid-20th-Century Modern commercial buildings in South Florida. Showcasing the work of 13 noted architects from Miami Beach to Fort Lauderdale, it highlights the decorative details and gestures – swooping overhangs, brise soleil, cheese holes and arches and screening – that expressed the era’s shiny optimism and the region’s carefree resort culture. With brief biographies of architects and street maps pinpointing the location of each building, this book offers tourists, architects, history buffs and preservationist a new context and appreciation for these works of art, many of which are endangered. The book is available on Amazon.

Architecture and photography have been Marcus’ life-long passions from an early age. While maintaining an architectural studio in South Beach for 24 years prior to moving to Fort Lauderdale about six years ago, Marcus continued to take photographs of the south Florida architectural environment. His practice currently specializes in historic preservation consulting. A native of Philadelphia, Marcus graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Temple University and a Master of Architecture degree from Carnegie Mellon University.

Marcus joins historian John Bailey, plus authors Kingsley Guy and Donn R. Colee, Jr., as part of History Fort Lauderdale’s prestigious “Meet the Author” series, a chance to converse with South Florida-based writers, launched in February. Upcoming novelists will be announced.

History Fort Lauderdale is currently open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with docent guided tours, daily, at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Group walking tours are available upon special request. Admission is $15 for adults; $12 for seniors and $7 for students (through age 22 with a valid student ID). Admission is free for members, military and children ages six and under. Tickets are available online at HistoryFortLauderdaleTickets.

In compliance with local and state health guidelines, visitors to History Fort Lauderdale will be required to wear a mask, have a digital temperature reading and practice safe social distancing of six feet apart. Hand sanitizer will be available at the front desk admission point and all surfaces will be thoroughly cleaned multiple times a day, per CDC guidelines. Additionally, guests will be asked to sign-in, daily, for contact tracing.