National Day of Prayer–Pompano

Posted on 04 May 2021 by JLusk

City Hall, 100 West Atlantic Boulevard

Thursday, May 6, noon

The City of Pompano Beach, in conjunction with the National Day of Prayer, invites the public to join Mayor Rex Hardin at the American flag pole in front of City Hall located at 100 West Atlantic Blvd. on Thursday, May 6

at noon to observe the Annual National Day of Prayer.

Social distancing will be practiced.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.