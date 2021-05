Posted on 04 May 2021 by JLusk

Deerfield canceled their free recycling because it was too expensive, but now residents have a new alternative. They can pay $12/ month to have a service where they can put their items in a bag provided by the company and have them picked up. People can cancel at any time and it is co-mingled and single stream. They are not starting the program in Deerfield until at least 100 people sign up… For more details, visit https://recyclops.com/locations/