Boca Ice & Fine Arts breaks ground

Boca Ice & Fine Arts broke ground on Saturday, April 24, 2021 for their new ice-skating and fine arts center. The 75,000 SF center is located at 900 Peninsula Corporate Circle, in Boca Raton.
In attendance at the groundbreaking event were owners Hal Jacovitz, Jake Dinov and Mitchell Robbins, Mayor of Boca Raton, Scott Singer,
Head Building Official, City of Boca Raton, Michael DiNorscio, Mark Butters of Butters Construction & Development. Butters Construction & Development is serving as the general contractor.