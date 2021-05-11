Kirk Cottrell Pavilion Call to Artists 

The City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (DBCRA) would like to commission an artist to install a set of murals at the Kirk Cottrell Pavilion.

The recently completed Kirk Cottrell Pavilion was designed to give patrons a unique beachfront recreational experience through water sports, youth recreation camps, sporting events and hands on learning in an on-site classroom. Space in the pavilion has been set aside for a public art installation.

In April, the CRA posted a public survey that yielded over 180 responses in favor of a mural style public art installation. Survey responses further revealed a public preference for art that focused on oceanic awareness, beach sports, beach life or a combination of the three.

This is a significant opportunity for the selected artist as he/she will be installing two 7’x8’ murals on one of the most visible locations at the pavilion. The artist will have the freedom to interpret the themes based on a preliminary outline and final design approval from the CRA Board of Directors.

This is a paid commission with an award amount of $7,500 . The Public Art Committee will shortlist 3 finalists to be presented to the Community Redevelopment Agency Board for final artist selection.

Artists that wish to submit to the call must email the CRA to receive submission details. The artist will be responsible for all materials, equipment, additional staff and other associated fees and expenses. Artists must be 16 years or older to be considered .

The deadline to submit for the call is Tuesday, May 25th by 12:00PM.

The CRA would like to thank the Deerfield Beach Island Community Association for sponsoring this commission and for their generosity and support of Public Art in the District.