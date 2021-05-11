Pompano Citi Centre to add new tenants

Posted on 11 May 2021 by JLusk

Pompano Citi Centre has announced it is adding new tenants where Sears and Sears Auto Center once stood. The new additions include Burlington, TJ Maxx and Five Below. Other signed leases include Crafty Crab, Aspen Dental, Venetian Nails Spa, Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Wingstop and The Joint Chiropractic. They anticipate the construction to be complete by the fall.

They already had some changes last year, including finally adding Saito’s Japanese Steakhouse in the centre and the McDougle Technical Institute.

“We are excited about the new changes at Pompano Citi Centre,” said Carlos Fernandez, property manager. “Our team is working hard to find opportunities that enhance the shopping, dining and entertainment experiences for our customers.”

Visit pompanociticentre.com for additional information.