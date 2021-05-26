2021 Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration Banquet

Posted on 26 May 2021 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department has announced the Inaugural Juneteenth Banquet will be held at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex in the Dr. Leo J. Robb, Jr. Memorial Gymnasium, 435 SW 2 St., on Sunday, June 20 starting at 2 p.m. (doors open at 11:30 a.m.).

The Inaugural Juneteenth Banquet will offer an afternoon to remember with an educational Juneteenth theatre performance from Drama on the Reel, delicious food and live entertainment!

Tickets may be purchased at dfb.city/registration or visit 401A SW 4 St. on Mondays from 8:30 – 11 a.m. & 1–4 p.m.. Tickets are on sale now for $10, however space is limited so get yours today! It is recommended that guests wear African attire; however, it is not required.