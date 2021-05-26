JM Family Enterprises receives   WELL Health-Safety Rating 

JM Family Enterprises has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for seven buildings at its headquarters in Deerfield Beach through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all new and existing buildings and space types focusing on operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans to address a post-COVID-19 environment now and into the future.

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates has always been of utmost importance at JM Family, and that focus has only been elevated during the last year,” said Brent Burns, president and CEO, JM Family.

While the distinction currently applies to buildings at the company’s main campus in Deerfield Beach, the policies and procedures leveraged for this certification — sick leave policies, health benefits, cleaning and sanitization procedures, and emergency preparedness programs — are already in existence and can be found across all operating locations. In the coming months, the company will be working toward achieving the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its other JM Family–owned facilities.