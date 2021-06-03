Pioneer Grove Fest–June 11-13

Posted on 03 June 2021 by JLusk

The Deerfield Beach Historical Society is doing something new– Pioneer Grove Fest, which will be held June 11-13 at their history museum and cultural center, located across from the Butler House, at 84 SE 4th Avenue in Deerfield.

The event kicks off with an International Film Night. They will be showing “The Hidden Face” at 6:30 p.m.The weekend continues from 1 to 4 p.m. with food and drinks, with local singer Steven Minotti with special guests “The Beachnicks.” And on Sunday, there is a Jazz picnic with music by 5th Street Jazz, featuring Tom Monte (and food and drinks again). They also will have a Sandra Canning photo exhibit all weekend long.

Admission is $10 per day. For more information, call Judi Stanich at 954-461-1152.

FYI: The annual meeting for the historical society will be at 2 p.m. on June 12th. To be a member, it is only $25 per year dues. www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com.