2021 Inaugural Juneteenth Live Art Competition CALL TO ARTISTS!

The African American Heritage Board along with the City of Deerfield Beach are looking for four local artists to paint an African American Heritage themed mural at our Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration. The Live Art Competition will be held at the Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex Football Field (445 SW 2nd St.) on Saturday, June 19, starting at 2 p.m.

The Community Events & Outreach Department have recently acquired two shipping containers and are looking to display the African American Themed murals throughout the city. Each artist chosen will be given one side of the 8’ x 20’ shipping container to paint their submitted image on. There is no entry fee to participate as an artist. We only ask that you provide a mock up design of what you intend to paint on the shipping container in order to be selected. If you are chosen, you will need to provide a link to you previous works and a short artist bio as you will be featured on our city website.

This is a paid competition with reward amounts of $300 to $1,000. The judge’s panel and people’s choice of those who attend the event will be given the opportunity to vote on their favorite completed work of art from the participating artists. Top prize will receive a reward of $1,000, 2 nd place will receive $500 and the other participants will receive $300.

Artists that wish to submit to the call must email dfbspecialevents@deerfield-beach.com to receive further details. The artist will be responsible for all materials, equipment, additional staff and other associated fees and expenses. As materials and supplies provided from the city will be limited.

The Deadline to submit for the call is Monday, June 14, at 12 p.m.

The Inaugural Juneteenth Celebration & Live Art Competition will offer a day to remember with a showcase of local artists brining images to life right before your very eyes! Join us as we celebrate this historic city holiday…you’ll be sure to enjoy yourself!

This is a significant opportunity for the selected artists as they will be installing a historical piece for the city to showcase. These completed works will be displayed in select locations throughout the city to help highlight the importance of cultures in our community.