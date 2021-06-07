Deerfield city facilities close for Juneteenth

Posted on 07 June 2021 by JLusk

All City facilities, with exception to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier, will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021 in recognition of the Juneteenth Holiday. The Aquatic Center will be open holiday hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule. Residents are encouraged to put their containers out the night before to ensure collection. The Recycling Drop Off Center will be closed.

For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4200.