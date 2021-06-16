DB Historical’s 1st Annual Pioneer Grove event

Posted on 16 June 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

The Deerfield Beach Historical Society started doing something new– Pioneer Grove Fest, which was held June 11-13 at their history museum and cultural center, located across from the Butler House, at 84 SE 4th Avenue in Deerfield.

The event kicked off with an International Film Night. They showed the film “The Hidden Face.” The weekend continued on Saturday with food and drinks, with local singer Stephen Minotti with special guests “The Beachnicks.” Also, at that event was technically a meeting and the voting of board members. But also they gave long-time president Emily Lilly a plaque for all her “Happy Days” and great service through the years, as she passed the torch on to T.J. Eagen. Angelica Rosa from the Community Foundation, was in attendance, along with her husband, members of the historical society and members of the community. Leola Brooks led some festive dancing and everyone enjoyed a box lunch, and drinks. On Sunday, they were slated to have a Jazz picnic with music by 5th Street Jazz, featuring Tom Monte (and food and drinks again). They also had a Sandra Canning photo exhibit all weekend long.

Below are photos from Saturday’s gathering.

www.deerfieldbeachhistoricalsociety.com.