4 th of July Drive-in Fireworks Display at Quiet Waters Park

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the 2021 4th of July Drive-in Fireworks display, sponsored by JM Family Enterprises Inc., on Sunday, July 4th at Quiet Waters Park (401 Powerline Rd.).

Deerfield Beach Residents will have early access into Quiet Waters park through the Powerline Road entrance starting at 3 p.m. Residents are encouraged to arrive early; proof of residency needed. Non-residents will have access to the park beginning at 5 p.m., through the Powerline Road entrance. We encourage guests to bring their own food and drinks. There will be no vendors or entertainment on-site.

Please be on the lookout for details on our City Facebook page. Please visit, www.dfb.city/4thofjuly as we will continue to update the information!

GUESTS ARE NOT PERMITTED TO LAUNCH THEIR OWN FIREWORKS WITHIN THE PARK. THIS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED BY THE BROWARD SHERRIFF’S OFFICE.