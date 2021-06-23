Boca Raton Museum of Art unveils Sculpture Garden, opens new exhibit

Posted on 23 June 2021 by JLusk

About 500 people filled the Boca Raton Museum of Art and the courtyard on June 12 for the special event for members. The occasion was the opening of the newly renovated Ohnell Sculpture Garden in the Mary Ann and Harold E. Perper Courtyard, as well as the opening of the new Vickie Pierre “Be My Herald of What’s To Come” exhibition upstairs. Pierre also had painted murals on the exterior of the museum.

The reception included light bites and wine.

Pierre’s exhibition runs until Sept. 5.

Odita’s Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow, a 144-foot long mural that wraps around three exterior sides of the Museum’s North Gallery and within the Sculpture Garden, added a perfect photo op backdrop.

The Sculpture Garden renovation was funded by Pat and Nick Ohnell and were created by the Glavovic Studio and Architectural Alliance Landscape.

The Boca Raton Museum of Art is located at 501 Plaza Real in Boca Raton. For more information, visit https://bocamuseum.org.