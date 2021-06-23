New DB Bulk Trash Collection Routes Begin July 5th

The City of Deerfield Beach would like to inform residents that beginning July 5, 2021, there will be adjustments made to the current bulk collection schedules. These changes are being made to provide for more efficient collections, reduce collection delays and operational expenses. Check out the new route map below. Yard signs have been placed throughout those neighborhoods that will see a collection day change. More information on the new bulk trash collection days can also be found here: www.dfb.city/bulk Information regarding solid waste and bulk collection services, program updates, schedule changes, delays, and much more can also be found on the new DFB Waste Watch App . Residents can also utilize the application to report collection issues, illegal dumping, or set reminders for your new bulk collection day. This app can be downloaded on both the App Store or Google Play. You can also download the app by visiting www.dfb.city/DFBWasteWatch For more information about your bulk pickup schedule, visit www.dfb.city/bulk or contact Recycling and Solid Waste Management at 954-480-4391, or email solidwastecsrv@dfb.city