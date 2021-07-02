Deerfield–Monitoring Elsa

Posted on 02 July 2021 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach is actively monitoring Hurricane Elsa. Although the path is not yet clear, weather experts are predicting, at the very least, heavy wind and rain.



Depending on how this storm takes shape over the following 24-hours, fireworks scheduled for 4th of July festivities at Quiet Waters Park could be canceled.



Safety regulations prohibit the City from launching fireworks during sustained winds of 15-20 mph and based on the current track we could see those wind speeds by Sunday evening. Please be sure to check the City’s website and social media regularly for updates.



Regular solid waste and bulk collections will continue as per normal collection schedules but will be suspended should we encounter sustained winds of 40 MPH or other conditions that may result in unsafe collections.



Please adhere to the bulk collection guidelines and do not place excessive materials for pickup. As per guidelines, materials that exceed seven cubic yards or do not comply with the City’s guidelines will not be collected and may become projectiles in the occurrence of a storm.



Residents should not use this time to complete landscaping work or other projects that will result in heavy bulk trash.



For more information on the City’s Bulk Collection Guidelines, visit http://ow.ly/Hd8B50Fo1F0. The City is urging residents to monitor Hurricane ELSA and review their hurricane preparedness plans. To get your local DFB storm updates, check out the City’s Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter Platforms. The links are listed below.



