Kirk Cottrell Pavilion (KCP) Jamboree

The City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency would like to invite you to the KCP Jamboree Celebration. This free, family-friendly event includes a paddle board race, beach volleyball exhibition, food trucks, shaved ice, music, surfboard raffle and fun. The Jamboree will take place at the Kirk Cottrell Pavilion (330 N. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441) and the adjacent beach area on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 8 a.m. to noon.

This is a free event; however, pre-registration is required to receive one of the free food options offered at the event and a commemorative KCP Jamboree tank top.

A raffle will be held at noon on the day of the event for a custom-made Kirk Cottrell Pavilion surfboard fabricated by Deerfield Beach based Bird Surfboards with a surfboard care package provided by Island Water Sports. The value of the surfboard package is $1,800. Proceeds from the raffle will be used for scholarships for three underserved Deerfield Beach youth to attend surf camp. Raffle tickets cost $10 for 5, $15 for 10, or $20 for 15 and may be purchased in advance by emailing atemple@dfb.city or can be purchased in person on the day of the event. The winner must be present to win.

Registrants must print their receipts and bring to the event in order to receive selected merchandise and food items. NO items will be released without proof of registration.

To register, please visit Civic Rec at https://secure.rec1.com/FL/deerfield-beach-fl/catalog

Please be advised that the Kirk Cottrell Pavilion parking lot will not be available for public parking for the duration of the event. Parking will be available at any of the other public parking locations.

For additional details or questions, please contact the Deerfield Beach CRA at 954-480-4262.