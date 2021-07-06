Stuffed animals given to children in need

Posted on 06 July 2021 by JLusk

More than 500 stuffed animals were donated to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District for children who have experienced a traumatic incident.

On Saturday, June 26, the Widows Sons International Masonic Riders Association generously delivered the plush toys to the district office. The toys, teddy bears and stuffed animals will be distributed to deputies to assist in their interaction with children who have gone through a difficult time or experienced emotional or physical crisis.

The hope is that sharing these toys with children will bring them some comfort in a time of need.