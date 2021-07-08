Pompano offers $200 for COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on 08 July 2021 by JLusk

The COVID-19 Vaccination Incentive Program opens June 12 at 8 a.m.



More about the Program: The City of Pompano Beach through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding is distributing $200 Visa gift cards to residents who became fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine after June 22, 2021 when the City Commission approved the use of the ARPA funds. If you received your first Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shot before June 22nd and received or will receive your second Pfizer or Moderna shot after June 22nd, you are still eligible to receive the $200 gift card. One dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 shots must be received after June 22nd in order to be eligible. The distribution of Visa gift cards will be on a first come, first serve basis and will be available while supplies last. The Incentive Program ends on September 30th.

For more info., click here: https://cdn.pompanobeachfl.gov/city/storage/press_releases/City-PR-21-35-COVID-19-Vaccination-Incentive-Program-003.pdf