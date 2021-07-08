The Salvation Army’s Kettle Krush at Quiet Waters Park-7/24

Posted on 08 July 2021 by JLusk

Put on your favorite Christmas attire and run, walk or roll to “krush” poverty and homelessness at The Salvation Army of Broward County’s Kettle Krush 5K presented by PwC. WPLG Local 10 SoFlo Health’s Hunter Franqui will serve as the special guest host for the fourth annual event. An option for those (both in the region and beyond) who wish to participate virtually at home is also available. This all-ages event is designed to raise awareness and funds for families in need. Registration is open, now, at https://tinyurl.com/KettleKrush2021.

The Salvation Army serves over 50,000 Broward County residents, every year, and more than 70% of its funding comes directly from the community – individuals, groups and businesses.

The race is named after The Salvation Army’s iconic Red Kettles which are staffed during the holidays to collect funds for families in need. Last year, The Salvation Army raised $320,215, more than a 33% increase over the same period last year, in less than five weeks in November and December. The Salvation Army of Broward County also distributed 7,566 gifts to 1,114 families with 2,483 children at 2020’s drive-through Holiday Toy Shop.

The racecourse at Quiet Waters Park is sanctioned by the USATF, and the race will be timed by AccuChipUSA, Inc. Awards will be given to runners in “Top 3” categories and age groups.

WHEN: Saturday, July 24 at 7 a.m.

WHERE: Quiet Waters Park

401 Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

Those who cannot be at the physical race site are encouraged to participate virtually at home!

COST: Register at https://tinyurl.com/KettleKrush2021

Fees:

$10 for kids (ages 2 – 8)

$25 per participant (18 and under)

$30 for registrants (19 and over).

Team registration is $20 per person for teams of five or more.

A FREE commemorative race t-shirt will be given to all registrants.

Quiet Waters Park entry fee will be waived for all Kettle Krush 5K participants. Parking will also be FREE and available directly across from the Runner’s Pavilion area.

WHO: The Salvation Army of Broward County’s Kettle Krush 5K presented by PwC is sponsored by Broward Health, Edd Helms AC & Electric, FPL, Costco Wholesale, Pronto Urgent Care, Trader Joe’s, Fast Printz, Profile by Sanford, ACME Barricades, Bimbo Bakeries, Dom and Sharon Pino, Pete and Jenny Sudler and Gerry and Isolde Cahill.

The Salvation Army is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to “meeting human needs without discrimination.” Since 1926, The Salvation Army has been active in Broward County serving thousands of our most needy community members. Today, it offers a number of vital programs including its Economic Stability Program, the Open Door Project emergency shelter, a food pantry, transitional family housing, New Beginnings for pregnant homeless women and disaster services.

INFO: For more information or to pledge additional monetary and/or sponsorship support, please contact Robert Beasley at 954-712-2480 or email Robert.beasley@uss.salvationarmy.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Browardsalvationarmy, on Instagram @salvationarmybroward and on Twitter @SalArmyBroward.