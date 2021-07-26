School to start Aug. 18, tax holiday starts July 31

Posted on 26 July 2021 by JLusk

It is hard to believe but school is about to start again — no more staying home; kids will be in their seats at school. The school year begins on August 18 and the last day of school is June 9. For more info. on important dates, visit www.browardschools.com/Page/57219.

As usual, there will be a sales tax holiday for those preparing their kids for their first day, buying appropriate supplies and new clothes. This year’s Tax Holiday will occur from July 31 to August 9. There are stipulations for what qualifies to be untaxed. See https://floridarevenue.com/taxes/tips/Documents/TIP_21A01-08.pdf for more info.