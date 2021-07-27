DB Budget Workshop

The City of Deerfield Beach will be holding a Budget Workshop Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave., Deerfield Beach. The City Commission will be physically present at the workshop, as well as select city staff, with some staff participating through video conferencing. The public is invited to attend and observe the process in person, following social distancing protocols or via Zoom.

The purpose of this additional budget workshop will be to review the proposed budget for FY22. A copy of the agenda will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas

The agenda includes instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube, and Zoom.