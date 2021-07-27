The Piano Man offers musical fun with Dueling Pianos

Posted on 27 July 2021 by JLusk

“Piano Mann” David Mann has been entertaining people for awhile now at Biergarten in Boca Raton (309 Via De Palmas #90). The singer/ songwriter keeps things upbeat during his dueling piano show, taking turns tickling the ivories with Leon Novembre. The duo belts out a bit of everything, from Elton John to Billy Joel, to Broadwat musicals and soundtracks. And they take requests! They will be back for more fun this Thursday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. He is offering free drinks to the first three guests to submit a song request (with an email). This is a fun event to go to alone or in a group.

The Biergarten has plenty of food and drink to purchase to enjoy the show. Note: At night they offer an affordable valet service as parking can be challenging at times.

Can’t make the show? David often offers up virtual shows. To find out more about David Mann, visit www.pianomann.com. To find out more about the Biergarten, visit https://www.biergartenboca.com/