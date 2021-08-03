New COVID-19 Test Site to Open Amid Spike in Cases and Hospitalizations

Posted on 03 August 2021 by JLusk
|
|
A new COVID-19 test site opened Tuesday, August 3 in response to the latest rise in COVID-19 cases including the Delta Variant, which is increasing the demand for testing. Tests are available for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents.
- Tradewinds Park & Stables (Drive-through Testing)
- 3600 W Sample Road
- Coconut Creek, FL 33073
- Monday-Friday 8AM to 6PM
Free PCR oropharyngeal (throat swab) testing is available for adults and children, with or without symptoms, regardless of age. Results for PCR tests will be available from the Florida Department of Health In Broward in 24 to 72 hours.
Other test sites include:
- Boulevard Heights Community Center (Walk-up Testing)
- 6770 Garfield Street
- Hollywood, FL 33024
- Tuesday-Saturday 8AM to 4PM
- South Regional Health Center (Walk-up Testing)
- 4105 Pembroke Road
- Hollywood, FL 33021
- Monday-Friday 9AM to 5PM
- Mills Pond Park (Drive-through Testing)
- 2201 NW 9th Avenue
- Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
- Sunday-Thursday 8AM to 4PM
- Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
- (Proof of travel plans to/or from FLL required)
- Terminal 3, pre-security, lower level near baggage claim
- 100 Terminal Drive
- Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
- 7AM to 9PM daily
- *There is a fee for testing at this site: $106 for a PCR test; $74 for a rapid (antigen) test.
Other test collection sites are expected to open later this week. Please visit Broward.org/Coronavirus
for updates.