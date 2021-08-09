DB City Commission Meeting – August 17

The Deerfield Beach City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 17 at 7 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex, 150 NE 2 Ave. A quorum of the City Commission will be physically present at the meeting and the city will be utilizing communications media technology with most city staff participating through video conferencing.

The meeting will proceed utilizing communications media technology; however, the City Commission Chambers located at the City Hall Complex will be open to the public as an additional method for speakers wishing to speak on items with such attendees recommended to adhere to temperature checks, wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing. A copy of the agenda for the meeting will be available at http://www.deerfield-beach.com/1554/Meetings-Agendas

The agenda includes instructions on how to access by telephone, YouTube, and Zoom.

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT AND FLORIDA STATUTE 286.26, PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES NEEDING SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT THE CITY CLERK NO LATER THAN 3 DAYS PRIOR TO THE MEETING AT (954) 480-4213 FOR ASSISTANCE.