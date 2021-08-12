DB-TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURE – SE 1 st Street

A section of the 1100 block of SE 1 st Street at the intersection of East Hillsboro Boulevard will be closed to all traffic beginning August 16, 2021, while landscape and hardscape improvements are completed. This section of SE 1 st Street provides access to the Hillsboro Square Shopping center off of East Hillsboro Boulevard between the Chase Bank building and China Gourmet restaurant. All other entrances to the shopping center will remain open. The anticipated duration of the project is 3 weeks. The project is funded by the City of Deerfield Beach CRA. For additional information, contact Mark DiMascio at 954-952-0221 or at mdimascio@deerfield-beach.com