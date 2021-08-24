| News

DB City Facilities Closed for Labor Day

Posted on 24 August 2021 by JLusk

 
All Deerfield Beach city facilities will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021 , in observance of Labor Day.  The Aquatic Center will be open for Holiday Hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the International Fishing Pier will be open normal operating hours 6 a.m. to 11 p.m..
 
Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule. Residents are encouraged to put their containers out the night before to ensure collection . 
 
While residents who choose to continue recycling can bring all program recyclable materials to the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center , please note the center will be closed Monday, September 6, 2021 . 
 
For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4201.

