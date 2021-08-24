DB City Facilities Closed for Labor Day

All Deerfield Beach city facilities will be closed on Monday, September 6, 2021 , in observance of Labor Day. The Aquatic Center will be open for Holiday Hours, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the International Fishing Pier will be open normal operating hours 6 a.m. to 11 p.m..

Solid Waste pick-up will remain on its normal schedule. Residents are encouraged to put their containers out the night before to ensure collection .

While residents who choose to continue recycling can bring all program recyclable materials to the City’s Recycling Drop-Off Center , please note the center will be closed Monday, September 6, 2021 .

For additional information contact the City of Deerfield Beach at 954-480-4201.