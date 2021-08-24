NE 3rd Avenue “Quick Build” Workshop — August 26

The City of Deerfield Beach is partnering with the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization to temporarily redesign NE 3rd Avenue between Sample Road and NE 44th Street. The aim is to make it a safer and more comfortable street for bicyclists, pedestrians, and drivers based on input provided by you, the community! This temporary project, also known as a “QuickBuild” project, will transform NE 3rd Avenue for six months at a lower cost than permanent improvements. The project will be evaluated so that the project team and community can see what works (and what doesn’t!) for a future, long-term solution to the street. The project is being undertaken with the generous support of AARP Florida through its Community Challenge grant program. They need your support! To learn more about this quick build project or to sign up to volunteer, register to attend the upcoming community workshop on August 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. at Highlands Community Center (511 NE 44 St, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064) here: http://arcg.is/Ta9H1