DB Commissioner Drosky Elected to Florida League of Cities Board of Directors

The City of Deerfield Beach is excited and proud to announce that District Four Commissioner Todd Drosky has been appointed to the Florida League of Cities (FLC) Board of Directors for the 13th District.

“I am proud of our City Commission. We have spent several years traveling to Tallahassee to make sure that Deerfield Beach’s voice is heard on very important State matters that affect our quality of life. All of this hard work will now benefit our residents who will have a large voice in State matters to come. I am proud to have been elected by my fellow colleagues and look to represent Deerfield Beach with dignity and more hard work. We have much to do and I am excited to roll up my sleeves, ” said Commissioner Drosky.

In this additional new role, Commissioner Drosky hopes to continue to advocate for the protection of Home Rule and the betterment of the City of Deerfield Beach through regional relationships and collaboration.

Commissioner Drosky believes that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the work and mission of FLC have never been more critical.

“COVID-19 has impacted every community in Florida. The need in our cities is great and our citizenry is hurting and tired. Our work with the FLC is vital right now. I am ready to lobby our leaders in Tallahassee and D.C. for the needs of all Florida and Deerfield Beach residents,” said Commissioner Drosky.

The Florida League of Cities is the united voice for Florida’s municipal governments. Its goals are to serve the needs of Florida’s cities and promote local self-government. The Board of Directors provides organizational leadership and guidance to the association and is comprised of municipal officials from across the state. Each member of the board will serve a one-year term.

Please join the city in congratulating Commissioner Drosky in his new role as a Florida League of Cities Board Director. May he have great success in his service to the citizens of the 13th District of Florida, and most especially Deerfield Beach.