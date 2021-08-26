ShotSpotter® Alert leads to arrest of convicted felon in Pompano Beach

Posted on 26 August 2021 by JLusk

Two ShotSpotter alerts led Broward Sheriff’s Office Pompano Beach District deputies to a convicted felon who was arrested for possessing a firearm.

At approximately 1:41 a.m. on Monday, August 23, BSO district deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert of four shots fired in the 2600 block of NW 5 Street in Pompano Beach. Broward County Regional Communications did not receive any 911 calls advising of the gunfire. Shortly after, a second ShotSpotter alert recorded an additional four shots fired, this time in the 2800 block of Northwest 5th Street in the same district. Again, no 911 calls were received.

BSO’s Aviation and K9 units responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that an occupant of a 2005 black Toyota Corolla shot a firearm into the air. BSO’s Aviation Unit hovered in the sky and, combining high-level technology on the ground with strategic law enforcement capability in the air, identified and tracked the vehicle. The driver of the 2005 black Honda, Elmer Rodriguez Navarro, crashed in the 3100 block and Northwest 19th Street. There were no injuries in that crash.

BSO district deputies arrested Rodriguez Navarro, a convicted felon forbidden to possess a firearm. Detectives located a gun and shell casings inside his vehicle. Rodriguez Navarro now faces several charges, including possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of cocaine and cannabis with intent to sell.

There were no injuries as a result of the gunfire. The investigation continues. BSO reminds the public to always dial 911 to report incidents of gunfire.