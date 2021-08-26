Wells Fargo donated $15,000 to Habitat Broward to help Broward County families access affordable housing

Posted on 26 August 2021 by JLusk

Habitat for Humanity of Broward is one of more than 220 Habitat for Humanity organizations awarded a grant recently from Wells Fargo as part of its nationwide initiative to help families unable to obtain conventional financing to become first-time homeowners.

Wells Fargo’s $15,000 grant to Habitat Broward will help provide the Moreaus, a hard-working family of seven, with a home of their own in A Rick Case Habitat Community in Pompano Beach.

“Far too many people across the country are facing housing instability and one of our key priorities is to create housing affordability solutions where everyone can have a safe and affordable place to call home,” said Wells Fargo South Florida Social Impact and Sustainability Leader Leo Toca. “We are proud to support Habitat for Humanity of Broward in providing homeownership opportunities in South Florida.”

“Wells Fargo understands the economic empowerment that comes with homeownership and is acting on this belief across the nation,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO and executive director. “Families like the Moreaus would not achieve the dream of homeownership without great corporate citizens like Wells Fargo and we can’t thank them enough.”

The grant is part of a $7.75 million donation Wells Fargo is making to Habitat for Humanity International through Wells Fargo Builds, an initiative that provides philanthropic financial support and volunteerism to create sustainable affordable housing. More than 340 homes will be constructed or repaired with Habitat in over 40 states through the initiative this year. Wells Fargo Builds is part of Wells Fargo’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025.