Posted on 01 September 2021 by JLusk

The City of Pompano Beach Parks & Recreation Department in collaboration with Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Pompano Beach Historical Society invite you to “9/11: A Day for Honoring Our Heroes.” The virtual event will be held on Saturday, September 11th at 9 a.m. The ceremony will be a special morning of remembrance, recognition and celebration featuring guest speakers, musicians and a special performance by the Ft. Lauderdale Symphonic Winds, which you can enjoy from the comfort of your home.

The September 11th Remembrance event will be accessible to view on the City’s Youtube Channel, website www.pompanobeachfl.gov, Facebook page, and Channel 78.

For more information call 954-786-4111 or visit https://parks.pompanobeachfl.gov.