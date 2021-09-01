Tickets on sale for FT. Lauderdale Concours, presenting sponsor announced

Posted on 01 September 2021 by JLusk

The Fort Lauderdale Concours (FTLC) is pleased to announce Lotus Cars USA, the innovative sports and racing car manufacturer, as the presenting sponsor of its 1st annual event.

Showcasing an elegant display of classic cars, lifestyle curations, fine art and live music, the FTLC will be held on Friday, October 29, from 5-10 p.m. on the rooftop event space of the Las Olas Parking Garage at the Intracoastal Waterway (200 Las Olas Circle, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316). Tickets are now on sale.

“We are thrilled to partner with Lotus, a daring company that has been mavericks in the automotive industry,” states Maria Jannace, founder and CEO of FTLC & The New York City Concours (TNYCC), which had its immensely successful premiere in September 2019. “Lotus values the history and heritage of the automobile while continually pushing to innovate and that forward thinking vision mirrors our own mission to honor the concours d’elegance universe through reinvention.”

“The FTLC is creating a bold, electric event that speaks directly to our audience of passionate car enthusiasts and we just had to be a part of it,” explains Geoff Dowding, executive director, Sales and Aftersales of Group Lotus. “Maria’s rooftop concours series is at the forefront of reimaging a new standard for classic car exhibitions for future generations.”

Ticketing for the limited capacity FTLC is comparable with concours events, while offering added entertainment experiences. From now until September 30, Advanced VIP tickets are $125 and $150 starting October 1st. Additionally, in collaboration with the renowned Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS, running October 27-31), a discounted combination ticket can be purchased for the FTLC and FLIBS Windward VIP Experience (Friday only) for $420 — offering a unique confluence of the automotive and recreational marine enthusiast in an ambiance of grandeur not previously presented.

Admission to the FTLC’s reinvented “classic car show” includes:

Classic Automobiles: 35+ rarely-seen, iconic cars including the Lotus Emira

Cocktails and Canapes: Denison Yachting Sunset Rooftop Lounge, including specialty spirits and wine tastings

Sneaker Curation: Mixed media artist Matt Senna will curate a high-end collectable sneaker display that will match select cars on display

Sweepstakes: Premiere online watch magazine HODINKEE will host a sweepstakes for a $5k watch, attendees can opt in at time of ticket purchase

Sweepstakes: Premiere online watch magazine HODINKEE will host a sweepstakes for a $5k watch, attendees can opt in at time of ticket purchase Fine Art: Acclaimed automotive custom artist Ray Drea will be creating a stylized art piece of the Lotus Emira painted live during the event and will feature a gallery of his completed works plus other fine and pop artists

Live Music and DJ: Valerie Tyson Band, an eight piece electrifying band specializing in top 40 popular music, Jazz, Classic Rock, R&B and Reggae, and international DJ Anna de Ferran aka ADF

Fashion: Zaddy fashion component

Stunning Venue: Rooftop with 360º view of the city’s picturesque beach, Intracoastal waterway, marina and downtown skyline

Charitable partners are the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival (FLIFF) and the RPM Foundation, which will have a presence at the event. Go to https://www.ftlconcours.com/tickets to purchase.

For further details on the FTLC, including exhibits, sign up for updates at ftlconcours.com.