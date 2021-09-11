Posted on 11 September 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

On September 11, Zion Lutheran was the site of a Community Health & Wellness Fair. Tents took over the parking lot filled with plenty of health information and other information on everything from children’s services to Hospice care. The Kiwanis Club and their Key Club was there as well. Mayor Bill Ganz and Commissioner Drosky were among those in attendance at the opening ceremony as the event began.

The event was held in memory of Alexis J. Marion, who took her life in February 2020. Her parents, Mari and Michael were at the fair. Mari said that when Alexis was struggling, the city and Broward Sheriff’s Office were there for them, something for which she is very thankful, but she found that certain other mental health organizations and services were not. That is something that they continue to bring up — the need for there to be services available when needed. “When kids need help, show up,” she said. “All kids just want to be heard.” She said they wanted to make sure this never happens to another family.

That is a reason they support Deerfield Beach Community Cares. Executive Director of the group, Joel Smith, said his goal to be at events like this one is to listen to the community and determine what the people’s needs are and how he can match providers with those who need the services. He had people fill out a survey asking what types of programs they would like to see and how they handle situations like stress in their life.

