The Department of Parks and Recreation would like to notify residents that the Aquatic Center, located at 501 SE 6 Avenue, will be closed on Saturday, October 9, 2021 , for a scheduled Dolphins Recreational Swim Meet. The Aquatic Center will reopen for regularly scheduled hours, Sunday, October 10, 2021. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.

For more information, call the Aquatics Ticket Booth at 954-420-2262.