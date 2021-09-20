Stormwater & Flood Resiliency Master Plan Workshops

Posted on 20 September 2021 by JLusk

The City of Deerfield Beach invites residents to attend the Stormwater & Flood Resiliency Master Plan Update workshops. There will be a workshop for each district, from 7 to 9 p.m., on the following dates:

District One — Monday, September 20

District Two — Tuesday, September 21

District Three — Monday, September 27

District Four — Tuesday, September 28