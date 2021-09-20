Stormwater & Flood Resiliency Master Plan Workshops

The City of Deerfield Beach invites residents to attend the Stormwater & Flood Resiliency Master Plan Update workshops. There will be a workshop for each district, from 7 to 9 p.m., on the following dates:
District One — Monday, September 20
District Two — Tuesday, September 21
District Three — Monday, September 27
District Four — Tuesday, September 28
The workshop will inform on the status of the Stormwater Master Plan and share results, findings, and updates on major capital improvement efforts. The reason there is a focus on districts is to discuss the Flood Mitigation Grant Assistance projects specific to each of the districts. Community input is essential and will be solicited during this workshop. For more information visit HERE