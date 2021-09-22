Brightline celebrates World Car Free Day with Habitat For Humanity

Posted on 22 September 2021 by JLusk

Brightline, the only provider of modern, eco-friendly, high-speed rail in America, is celebrating World Car-Free Day by joining forces with one of the nation’s most recognizable non-profits, Habitat for Humanity. For the first time, Brightline and Habitat for Humanity affiliates in South Florida are inviting drivers to donate their vehicles to become eligible for a year of free rail travel on Brightline. In partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Broward, Greater Miami, Palm Beach County, and South Palm Beach County, Brightline will offer a free 2022 annual pass to any individual who donates a vehicle to Habitat’s Cars for Homes program between September 22 and December 31, 2021. Those who want to participate in the Brightline-Habitat World Car Free Day free travel pass promotion can learn more here.

Every year on September 22nd, cities across the globe celebrate World Car-Free Day, encouraging motorists to give up their cars for a day. The event highlights the numerous benefits of going car-free to citizens—including reduced air pollution and the health benefits of walking and cycling in a safer environment. Habitat for Humanity’s Cars for Homes program takes this even further. All year long, Habitat accepts donations of vehicles from across the U.S. and dedicates the proceeds from their sale to help Habitat homeowners build strength, stability and self-reliance for their families.

“At its core, Brightline is about building a sustainable community,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “We want to lead the change in modern rail travel while advocating for strong and self-reliant communities. Our partnership with the affiliates of Habitat for Humanity in South Florida to promote car donations symbolizes this endeavour and we are excited to be working together to achieve the greater purpose of helping those in need. We can’t wait to welcome riders back this November, including some who will be riding for free with this offer.”

Through Habitat for Humanity’s Cars for Homes program, individuals can donate a car, truck or other motor vehicle and proceeds from its sale will be distributed to one of the four participating local Habitat for Humanity affiliates, benefitting the donor’s community. For donors, gifting a vehicle to Cars for Homes is fast, easy and free of charge. For local Habitat affiliates, the monthly receipt of funding can be used to help build new construction or to fund critical repairs, including after natural disasters.

“Cars for Homes provides a great opportunity to turn unwanted vehicles into affordable housing for our community,” said Nancy Robin, CEO and executive director of Habitat Broward. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Brightline, which is investing in our community in both a socially and environmentally responsible way.”

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Brightline through this wonderful program,” said Mario Artecona, chief executive officer at Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami. “A thriving community relies on affordable homeownership and strong transportation options. This relationship highlights both. We are most grateful to Brightline for focusing on Habitat’s mission of providing affordable home-ownership opportunities to South Florida’s working families.”

On August 10, Brightline announced plans to resume service in the first half of November between Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Brightline also announced multiple service enhancements and investments, including the introduction of its new mobility as a service platform that will address guests’ first and last-mile connections.

For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com.