Posted on 22 September 2021 by JLusk

By Rachel Galvin

It was a beautiful day in Deerfield Beach for Jr. Angler’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 18. Kids and their parents lined the International Fishing Pier in hopes to catch the big one… and then throw it back; and, boy, were the fish being caught everywhere you looked! This event is always a treasured moment as kids reel in their line and pull their catch out of the water with big smiles on their faces. It makes a perfect photo opp (See photos on The Observer Facebook). Kids could get bait a fishing pole and more swag. There were also other booths, including arts & crafts and ice cream. There also was a coastal cleanup.