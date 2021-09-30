| News

DB Hybrid Dist. 1 Meeting–Oct. 11

Commissioner Michael Hudak invites all District 1 residents to a Hybrid District Meeting Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the City Commission Chambers, located at 150 NE 2 Ave. in Deerfield Beach or via ZOOM.
 
To ensure compliance with CDC recommendations, in-person attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.
 
This meeting will include updates and information from BSO Law Enforcement, the CRA, and Planning & Development as well as COVID-19 updates.
 
Multiple City of Deerfield Beach elected officials may be in attendance.
 
Attending and Viewing the District Meeting Virtually:
1.    Via Zoom Online – to view and participate in the meeting online; use the following link to pre-register for the meeting: https://deerfield-beach.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoc-Ggpj8uH9M2G7GnKyBvEeYa8xDWKVLL
a.    Once you have registered; an email containing a personalized link will be sent to you directly from Zoom with instructions for joining the webinar at the specified date and time via a personal computer or mobile device with video capability.
 
2.     Via Zoom Telephone – join the meeting via telephone (audio only) using the Call-In number below, followed by the meeting ID when prompted. No computer or participant ID is required.
a.    Call in Number: (301) 715-8592, Meeting ID: 845 4888 4457, Participant ID: #, Password: 819397
 
Zoom Participation Instructions:
To participate during the question and answer portion of the meeting please find instructions below:
 
1.     Live Zoom Video Participation – if attending via Zoom online, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when recognized.
 
2.     Live Zoom Telephone Participation – if attending via Zoom by telephone, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when recognized.
 
All residents of District 1 are encouraged to attend. Any District 1 resident that is unable to attend but would like to contact Commissioner Hudak directly may do so by emailing mhudak@deerfield-beach.com .  
 
For further information please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.
 
 

