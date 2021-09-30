DB Hybrid Dist. 1 Meeting–Oct. 11

Commissioner Michael Hudak invites all District 1 residents to a Hybrid District Meeting Monday, October 11, 2021, at 7 p.m. at the City Commission Chambers, located at 150 NE 2 Ave. in Deerfield Beach or via ZOOM.

To ensure compliance with CDC recommendations, in-person attendees are required to wear facial coverings and maintain social distancing.

This meeting will include updates and information from BSO Law Enforcement, the CRA, and Planning & Development as well as COVID-19 updates.

Multiple City of Deerfield Beach elected officials may be in attendance.

Attending and Viewing the District Meeting Virtually:

1. Via Zoom Online – to view and participate in the meeting online; use the following link to pre-register for the meeting: https://deerfield-beach.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAoc-Ggpj8uH9M2G7GnKyBvEeYa8xDWKVLL

a. Once you have registered; an email containing a personalized link will be sent to you directly from Zoom with instructions for joining the webinar at the specified date and time via a personal computer or mobile device with video capability.

2. Via Zoom Telephone – join the meeting via telephone (audio only) using the Call-In number below, followed by the meeting ID when prompted. No computer or participant ID is required.

a. Call in Number: (301) 715-8592, Meeting ID: 845 4888 4457, Participant ID: #, Password: 819397

Zoom Participation Instructions:

To participate during the question and answer portion of the meeting please find instructions below:

1. Live Zoom Video Participation – if attending via Zoom online, click “raise hand” on the bottom of the “participants” tab, and your audio will be unmuted when recognized.

2. Live Zoom Telephone Participation – if attending via Zoom by telephone, press *9 to “raise your hand” and your audio will be unmuted when recognized.

All residents of District 1 are encouraged to attend. Any District 1 resident that is unable to attend but would like to contact Commissioner Hudak directly may do so by emailing mhudak@deerfield-beach.com

For further information please contact the City Manager’s Office at 954-480-4263.