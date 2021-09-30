| News

Education Advisory Board Meeting — Oct. 6

Posted on 30 September 2021 by JLusk

 
 
The City of Deerfield Beach Education Advisory Board meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Hillsboro Community Center, 50 Technology Drive, Deerfield Beach, FL 33441.
 
All interested persons are urged to attend the Educational Advisory Board meeting, send a representative or express their views by letter. Any person requiring auxiliary aids and services at this meeting may contact the City Clerk’s Office at (954)480-4213 at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by using the following numbers: 1-800-955-8770 or 1-800-955-8771.
 
For additional information please contact Jonathan Salas at 954-480-4464 or jsalas@deerfield-beach.com.

