AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation–Nov. 1

AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation in person and via zoom
November 1 (Monday) at 12:30 p.m.
 
Join the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch for their monthly membership meeting and educational presentation.  After a brief membership meeting, Monica Elliott, president of League of Women Voters Broward County, will discuss Separating Fact from Fiction in Politics.
 
Location:   Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6 Street, Pompano Beach.   
 
New members and guests welcome.   No charge. Social time 12:30 p.m. (bring a lunch, dessert and beverages provided).  Meeting at 1:00 p.m., presentation at 1:45 p.m.  Email to get Zoom link.
 
RSVP312-316-6229 or email: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com
 

