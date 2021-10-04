AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation–Nov. 1

Posted on 04 October 2021 by JLusk

AAUW Membership Meeting & Presentation in person and via zoom

November 1 (Monday) at 12:30 p.m.

Join the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Pompano Beach Branch for their monthly membership meeting and educational presentation. After a brief membership meeting, Monica Elliott, president of League of Women Voters Broward County, will discuss Separating Fact from Fiction in Politics.

Location: Emma Lou Olson Civic Center, 1801 NE 6 Street, Pompano Beach.

New members and guests welcome. No charge. Social time 12:30 p.m. (bring a lunch, dessert and beverages provided). Meeting at 1:00 p.m., presentation at 1:45 p.m. Email to get Zoom link.

RSVP: 312-316-6229 or email: pompanoscholar@yahoo.com

Visit website at https://pompanobeach-fl.aauw.net/