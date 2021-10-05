AVOID A SCARY HALLOWEEN WITH THESE SAFETY TIPS

Posted on 05 October 2021 by JLusk

BSO Sheriff Gregory Tony has some tips for parents whose children will be trick o’ treating this year:



Treats, ghouls and spine-chilling fun are just a few reasons why Halloween is one of the most anticipated times of year for kids. Unfortunately, Halloween can also be the most dangerous time of year for children. Nearly 4,000 Halloween-related injuries occur every year, including falling accidents, poisoning, burns and motor accidents. Although the festivities can be fun, we want to remind you of these important safety tips to help prevent real horrors from occurring.



Costume Safety:

• Your child’s costume should allow them to walk easily. If the costume involves a mask, ensure they take it off when crossing the street so the mask does not obstruct their vision.

• Have something reflective, such as a glow stick or reflective tape, attached to their costume.

• Use a flashlight if you’re out during evening hours.



When Children Are Trick-Or-Treating:

• Accompany your children or make sure a trusted adult goes with them.

• Instruct older kids to go in one group.

• Trick-or-treat in your neighborhood.

• Always look both ways when crossing the street.

• Utilize the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

• Be alert to parked cars. Double-check the vehicle is not about to be in motion.

• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

• Wash hands and inspect all treats before allowing your children to consume them. Throw away any open treats.



If Giving Out Treats:

• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.

• Set up a station with individual bagged treats for kids to take.



Motor Safety:

• Enter and exit driveways carefully.

• Turn on your headlights immediately when you get into the car.

• Avoid any distractions while driving.

• Slow down, especially in residential areas.

• Discourage new or inexperienced drivers from driving during Halloween.

• Watch for children crossing the street, on medians, at intersections and on curbs.



Follow these cautionary steps to avoid a setback, and enjoy the fun of Halloween. If you are looking for a safe alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, attend an outdoor Halloween event in a controlled environment with your kids. As a reminder, don’t hesitate to report any suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.



Have a safe, enjoyable and happy Halloween!



Service Equals Reward



Sheriff Gregory Tony