DB Fall Festival–Oct. 16

The 8th Annual Deerfield Beach Fall Festival will take place Saturday, October 16 at Pioneer Park from 4 to 9 p.m. Enjoy a day of fun with the entire family! This festival event includes several fun activities such as story telling, arts & crafts, archery, hay ride, picking up goodie bags from our local non-profits, picking out your perfect pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, enjoying our live entertainment, and much more!

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department is constantly monitoring the current COVID-19 situation and will be following the recommended CDC & Broward County guidelines.