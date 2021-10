The Center for Active Aging in Deerfield (at 227 NW Eller St.) has been in talks with the city about obtaining a major renovation for quite some time. They finally broke ground on the project on October 6. Stay tuned for updates as the construction gets underway. Find out more about the center at www.deerfield-beach.com/1506/Center-for-Active-Aging. Photo provided by Jane Rudorfer Shafrann