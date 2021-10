The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting Halloween Festivities at Oveta McKeithen Recreational Complex, 435 SW 2 St., on Saturday, October 23, 2021, from 7 to 9 p.m. inside the Dr. Leo J. Robb, Jr. Gymnasium.

Tour our Spooky Haunted House and receive treats and a craft kit for the kids.