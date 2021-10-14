Haunted Arboretum at Constitution Park

The City of Deerfield Beach Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the annual Haunted Arboretum on Saturday, October 30, 2021, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Constitution Park & Arboretum 2841 W. Hillsboro Blvd. The Arboretum will be transformed into a scary haunted park. See if you are brave enough to get past the watchful eyes.

This guided event is for ages 7 years old and up, is $3 for residents and $5 for non-residents. Spots are limited, and pre-registration is required . Register by clicking here or call Constitution Park at 954-480-4494 to reserve your spot. Registration ends Saturday, October 30th. When registering, you will select your group's time slot.

The park and playground will be closed to visitors starting at 12:00 PM on October 29 in preparation for the event. Teen Volunteer applications are still being accepted.