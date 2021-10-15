Guy Harvey to Unveil New Murals in Deerfield Beach

World-renowned artist and conservationist Dr. Guy Harvey will be at the famous Kirk Cottrell Pavilion in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, to unveil two original murals. The event will take place from noon to 2 p.m. at 314. S. Ocean Drive, Deerfield Beach. Dr. Harvey is also set to make a major announcement about the exciting new partnership between the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and the City of Deerfield Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) . The media is invited to attend the unveiling at noon. The Kirk Cottrell Pavilion will be open to the public at 1:30 PM, food trucks will also be serving some light food and beverages at that time.

These art installations measure seven feet by eight feet and will be mounted at Deerfield Beach’s new hot spot, the Kirk Cottrell Pavilion, named after Deerfield Beach surf legend and Island Water Sports Founder Kirk Cottrell.

“The murals tell the story of the vibrant marine life found near the famous International Fishing Pier. I am so thrilled to partner with Deerfield Beach on this project and so many other exciting efforts to bring educational and conservation initiatives to everyone in this community and beyond,” said Dr. Harvey.

“Dr. Guy Harvey is the face of ocean conservation education, and his passion for the preservation of marine life is unmatched. We are so honored to partner with him and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. What we are planning and building with him will benefit South Florida and the environment for decades to come,” said Mayor Bill Ganz.

Dr. Harvey’s new murals feature more than 15 different marine species commonly found off the coast of Deerfield Beach. The artwork is expected to become a focal point near the landmark fishing pier. The artist is best known for his exclusive paintings, popular apparel, and passion for the ocean and its creatures.

The public is invited to check out the new murals, and there will be an opportunity to purchase a reproduction of the murals and have them signed by Guy Harvey! Proceeds from these sales will go toward the Deerfield Beach CRA murals project.

For more information about this event, contact the City of Deerfield Beach CRA at 954-480-4262.